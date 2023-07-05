SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is planning to improve access to Riverfront Park, making it ADA compliant while increasing safety. 22News spoke to city officials about what those changes will be.

The city of Springfield is in the process of redesigning the entrance of Riverfront Park to make it safer and compliable with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The recent issue with Amtrak, who initially restricted pedestrian traffic at the State Street entrance to Riverfront Park during the Star Spangled Springfield, emphasized the need for improvement at the main entrance, which features a set of stairs and a steep ramp heading to a tunnel.

The plans for the redesign, however, started back this past winter, with Amtrak giving the city $3 million to fund project.

“We’re going to build a separate entrance way which we now have been able to come to an agreement, and the money, design will start this year, construction next year,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli says that the $3 million from Amtrak should cover the costs improvements. Right now, the city is in the process of selecting a consultant to start design work, interviews start next Thursday.

Cignoli told 22News, “This will be the main way for residents to get in and out of Riverfront Park that will be 100 percent compliant with the American with Disabilities Act and not have to go up and down stairs, etc.”

The improvements will also include lighting in the tunnel. As part of the redesign process, a nearby parking lot will be cleared to make way for a picturesque land-side park.

Jennifer Cruz just hauled a baby and toddler to enjoy the park on this hot day, she’s supportive of the redesign, “100 percent. I mean I just did exercise, but it’s a long way with two kids and to try and not get him, you know, the risky road and everything. So yes, definitely.”

The city is working with Amtrak now to ensure that the contact is not broken next year and the State Street entrance will be open for the Star Spangled Springfield event. According to the contract, the gates at this entrance will remain closed with exception of maintenance, emergencies, and events.

The new entrance should be complete by 2025.