City of Springfield, police commissioner looking into ways to improve training for officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More protests were held this weekend in western Massachusetts over George Floyd’s death.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood heard the concerns of protesters loud and clear and want to take sensible steps moving forward to ensure an incident like the one in Minneapolis never happens in Springfield.

Protesters paid tribute to Floyd, while at the same time expressing their outrage over racism and police violence. Protesters have been calling for a number of police reforms Commissioner Clapprood and Mayor Sarno are open to new ideas, however they are confident there are enough ways to ensure officer accountability.

“These are all civilians. well respected civilians. Of all creek, colors and background who work very hard behind the scenes, and have done a good job when it comes to if an officer has not acted accordingly, then its dealt with,” Mayor Sarno said.

But the Springfield City Council believes this board needs to have more power and not be limited to only making recommendations to the commissioner.

“The commissioner can hire, can fire, and can discipline. Unfortunately, that has not been effective with the many incidents in Springfield. That’s something we protested Saturday and something we will continue to protest in the near future,” said Springfield City Council President Justin Hurst.

Commissioner Clapprood also responded to protesters calling to “defund the police,” “Society needs law and order to survive. We’re trying to make standardize police training. Let’s have those conversations and not something as abstract and as insulting as defunding the police.”

The Springfield Police Department was the only one in the country to continue on with its implementation of body cameras during this pandemic. They now have 12 officers fully trained to use them.