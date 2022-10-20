SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield acknowledged an important cause on the steps on City Hall, proclaiming Thursday as Pink and Demin Day.

October is breast cancer awareness month and this weekend marks one of the areas most important fundraisers, the Rays of Hope Walk. City leaders and employees gathered on the sunny steps of City Hall to honor breast cancer survivors and the upcoming Rays of Hope Walk.

This is the 29th anniversary for the Rays of Hope and the 14th year the city of Springfield is holding the annual Pink and Denim Day. Rays of Hope is an important event for the community because all the money raised goes to support local men and women during their breast cancer battles.

Lindsey Bubar is currently the event chairperson and knows first hand how Rays of Hope can help, “As soon as I was diagnosed my parents jumped to action, formed a team and I think more than anything it was just seeing all of the people come out and support the fight, and support the cause. And I’ve taken advantage of some of the programs that are available to breast cancer survivors and it’s made a difference in my everyday life, and it’s even helped my families.”

The Rays of Hope Walk is taking place this Sunday, October 22 at the Temple Beth El on Dickinson Street and will continue to Forest Park. It will be emceed by 22News Anchor Taylor Knight.

Walk organizers say it’s not too late if you want to sign up and participate, helping this important cause.