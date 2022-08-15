SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The flag of India flies high over Springfield city hall Monday evening-honoring the 75th Anniversary of India breaking free from British Rule.

Tuesday’s flag raising ceremony turned out to be quite an occasion. Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by the Western Massachusetts Indian-American community celebrating freedom from British rule which occurred on this date back in 1947.

“Thank you so much. We are so fortunate that in Springfield our flag will fly for the first time. It’s our 75 Independence Day.” Nina Glover of Springfield

Monday’s flag raising is an extension of the celebration that began Sunday at the Marriott Hotel, where some 400 Indian-Americans gathered from throughout New England. Enthusiasm shared on this day by public officials whose families had also found a new home in this land of ours.

“It’s just so exciting to be here today to celebrate the vibrant Indian-American community not only here in the city of Springfield, but across western Massachusetts,” said State Representative Jake Oliveria.

The Indian flag joining a host of others down through the years, calling attention to the melting pot of many cultures that represent western Massachusetts.