SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The city of Springfield has announced that they have received five proposals for the redevelopment of three significant downtown properties.

City officials, including Mayor Domenic Sarno, announced Friday that these proposals come from local, regional, and national developers. The proposals aim to target properties on State street, Main street, and Stockbridge street.

Officials called this an important opportunity for downtown Springfield, which will bring economic and public improvements to the area. Final proposals and recommendations are anticipated for this summer.