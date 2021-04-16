City of Springfield requesting for new election equipment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Elections Office for the City of Springfield is working on a proposal for new election equipment.

The request for proposal (RFP) will include purchasing and installing new election equipment and 72 new voting machines. The upgrade will replace machines that are nearly 30 years old and a two-year hardware and software warranty.

Mayor Sarno states, “This much-need purchase is long-overdue. I want to thank and acknowledge Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola for leading the charge in working to assure that our local election operations run smoothly and that our Election staff, poll workers, and residents have the latest state of the art technology available. Voting is a sacred duty that we will continue to urge all our residents to participate in our much valued tradition of democracy.”

CAFO Plante stated, “This investment in upgrading our election equipment and replacing older voting machines is long overdue. This is a worthwhile purchase that will keep our Elections Office running efficiently and effective for years to come.”

Election Commissioner Oyola stated, “I have long been a proponent of upgrading our voting equipment. I know that the new equipment will provide ease of use for voters and improve the voting experience for voters and polling officials alike.”