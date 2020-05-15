City of Springfield reveals re-opening plan, pending Gov. Baker’s announcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is in the process of drafting a blue print aimed at reopening city government buildings.

City Hall and all municipal buildings have been closed to the public since March 17. This re-opening plan includes a number of new safety measures for employees and the public. However, all of this could change depending the state’s re-opening guidelines set to be announced on Monday.

Under the city’s plan, visiting municipal buildings like Springfield City Hall, won’t be the same as it was two and half months ago. If in-person city business is necessary you’ll need to schedule an appointment, you can’t just walk in. Before going inside a building, a person will take your temperature.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News, “I think that some people think that Monday the lights get turned back on and they have to be cognizant that this is a gradual process because we want to keep everybody safe.”

A face covering will also be required and you’ll likely talk with city officials through clear Plexiglas, much like we already do at our local supermarkets. City residents are still encouraged to continue reaching the city remotely either through the 311 call center or city website .

Mayor Sarno said he will hold a press conference to announce the city’s plans for a phased reopening in greater detail once the governor announces the state’s plan.