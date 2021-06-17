City of Springfield swears in first Latina City Clerk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday, the city of Springfield made history, officially swearing-in its first ever Latina city clerk. Gladys Oyola goes from being election commissioner, to the first Latina to run the clerk’s office.

It was a big turnout for Oyola’s swearing-in ceremony in the City Council chamber Thursday afternoon. The Springfield City Council unanimously selected Oyola to take over the position that was previously held by Tasheena Davis, who resigned after 22 months as city clerk.

22News spoke with Oyola on why she applied, and what’s she’s looking forward too, “You’re kind of a historian of city records, so I found that a really interesting piece of the job. But it’s also the public service, the public constituent of the job, which I love to do. On a grander scale, being able to help the public.”

As city clerk, Oyola will oversee the election process, maintain public records, and assist in the development of departmental polices. She brings a lot of experience, having served in municipal government the past 25 years. Oyola said one of the best parts is being a mentor to the Latina youth who are pursuing jobs in the public service sector.

Mayor Sarno said he will elevate her to “head status” to oversee not only the city clerk department, but also their 311 customer service center.