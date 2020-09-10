SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will allow tag sales to resume starting Saturday as part of the city’s Phase III reopening plans.

To hold a tag sale, residents must request a permit through the City Clerk’s office at 413-750-3298 or email clerks@springfieldcityhall.com.

The COVID-19 guidance must be followed:

Face coverings should be worn at all times

Individuals should adhere to the social distancing guidelines

No more than ten (10) persons at one time

Gloves should be worn by participants and organizers

No trying on of clothes or other garments

“Out of an abundance of caution, my administration has been deliberate, cautious, and ever vigilant in our response to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Our strategic response to help mitigate the community spread of this virus has been working. The state Department of Public Health has designated our City as a lower risk – Green – community due to our low number of cases over a two-week period. As we continue to review all of the latest information and the scientific and medical data, the City of Springfield is committed to moving forward with our Phase III reopening aspects carefully. Again, we are closely monitoring the situation and reviewing all information from the local, state and federal level, as well as from our medical institutions as well. I want to thank our residents and business community for doing their part in adhering to all of the public health and safety measures. I also want to acknowledge our brave and dedicated city team, especially our Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, who has done the yeoman’s work as we continue to work together to defeat this virus.” Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

CITY OF SPRINGFIELD TO ALLOW TAG SALES WITH RESTRICTIONS AS PART OF THE CITY’S PHASE III REOPENING PLAN