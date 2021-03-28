City of Springfield to crack down on gang violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — An increase in gang violence has come to the attention of the city of Springfield.

It is time to turn up the heat on all these gang members and make them very uncomfortable, as they have done to my residents and business community. All these recent shootings are all gang, gun, and drug related. All are very familiar to our SPD and our court system as repeat violent criminal offenders and none show any cooperation in stopping this bloodshed. In turn, I/we will give them no quarter. I/we need their families and our community to step forward and be part of the solution and not hide their violent actions. I will also be meeting with Brother Johnnie Vernon of our street outreach program team – the Mission Inc., to continue proactive prevention, intervention, and mitigation efforts Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Mayor Domenic Sarno will be working with State Police Major Michael Habel to crack down on the recent uptick in gang violence shootings.

“I want to thank the Mass State Police for their assistance during this busy period of gang related activity. I have asked Major Michael Habel for a few extra patrols to provide extra coverage in our hot spot areas,” Commissioner Clapprood said.