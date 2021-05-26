City of Springfield to hear proposals for multi-sport complex near Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major multi-sport complex could be coming to the city of Springfield.

Springfield is home of the Basketball Hall of Fame and the birthplace of basketball but it’s not the home of a major multi-sports complex. Now the city is trying to change that. These complexes often host large multi-day tournaments for youth, high school, and even college sports.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News, “Families come together, they have to stay in the hotels, they are going to have to eat, they are going to have to visit attractions. So let’s take a look at it.”

The city is hoping to mirror Cooperstown New York. Every year, tournaments are played right near the Baseball Hall of Fame. Building a sports complex in Springfield would allow the Basketball Hall of Fame to do that too. Officials say it will help elevate hoop city.

“I think that would be an absolutely amazing experience for those young people coming from across the country and I think it would really leave a mark and say, ‘Wow, that city of Springfield really has something going for it,'” said Springfield City Councilor Sean Curran.

The sports complex would be privately owned so neither the city nor the Hall of Fame would be funding it. In the coming weeks, city officials are expected to hear formal proposals from a number of contractors. Right now, construction at the site is happening but it’s unrelated to the project. The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is working on a water pipeline.