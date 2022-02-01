SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will honor Black American Heritage Month by conducting the 36th annual Black Heritage Flag Raising Ceremony.

According to a statement sent to 22News from Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office, the Springfield Mayor will be joined by State Representative Bud L. Williams, State Senator Adam Gomez, City Council President Marcus Williams, Pastor Mark Baymon, Sr., and Bishop Talbert Swan, II. The ceremony, in addition to commemorating Black American Heritage Month, will honor the memory and legacy of the late Ruth B. Loving. The event will also host the presentation of the Ruth B. Loving Civil Rights Award, this year going to Bishop Swan.

Sarno said in a statement: “The City of Springfield is proud to host the 36th Annual Black American Heritage Flag Raising Ceremony. I want to acknowledge the legacy of the late Ruth B. Loving. There was no stronger advocate to this event than her. Congratulations to Bishop Talbert Swan on receiving this prestigious and well-deserved award.”

State Representative Williams said in that same statement sent by Mayor Sarno’s office; “Ruth B. Loving was the mother of the civil rights movement here in the City of Springfield. She started this annual flag-raising event. Congratulations to Bishop Talbert Swan for receiving the distinguished Ruth B. Loving Civil Rights Award. Bishop Swan, who serves as the President of the Greater Springfield NAACP, is a tireless advocate and fighter for social justice in our community of color and for our church community. The raising of the Black American Heritage flag is done to highlight the great accomplishments of Black and African-Americans in our City, our Commonwealth, and across our Nation.”

The event will be livestreamed on WWLP.com beginning at 10 a.m.