City of Springfield to make safety changes to prevent pedestrian accidents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Street near the Springfield Public Library is considered particularly dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The City of Springfield plans to redesign the area to make it safer for the community.

Just last month two people were killed in separate pedestrian accidents along this stretch road of state street so now the Springfield Department of Public Works is working with MassDOT to make safety changes to the street.

City officials are looking to reduce the street from four lanes to two lanes in an attempt to slow down traffic on the street. They also want to put in a raised cross walk with a flashing light to slow cars down.

Springfield officials and residents told 22News they want to see significant change. “We want to put out cones, barrels, barricades, etc. – to mimic what we anticipate the roadway layout to be so that we, along with police can get an idea of what we’re look at for traffic problems and what needs to be tweaked,” said Chris Cignoli of Springfield Department of Public Works.

This upcoming spring crews will begin the process of narrowing a section of State Street and installing the raised crosswalk. The project is projected to cost about $650 thousand dollars.

In the meantime, Springfield Police will continue their increased traffic enforcement in the area with ticketing drivers who are speeding.