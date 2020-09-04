City of Springfield to paint mural in support of Black Lives Matter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is standing for racial and social equality as a city councilor announces a new mural downtown.

The goal of the mural is to raise people’s awareness that the Black Lives Matter fight is very significant and ongoing. The community is invited to fill in the Black Lives Matter letter creating a work of conceptual art on the ground.

Musicians from the city, like the Springfield Orchestra, will be playing music for the artists on the steps of Symphony Hall. 22News spoke with Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield about the significance of the mural.

“Black lives do matter and we just want folks to understand that,” Whitfield said. “We’re not saying all lives don’t matter, we know all lives matter but all lives can’t matter until black lives truly matter.”

The mural is scheduled to be painted on Court Street on September 12 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Court Street will be blocked off from September 12 until September 14.