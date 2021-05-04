City of Springfield to reinstall basketball hoops on public courts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris have announced the return of hoops at all public basketball courts by Saturday, May 22.

Beginning on May 10th, Massachusetts will begin the next phased reopening plan which allows youth and adult amateur sports tournaments for sports. The next phase along with the decreased amount of COVID-19 cases in Springfield were the reasons Mayor Sarno and Caulton-Harris have agreed to return the basketball hoops. During the week of May 17th, hoops will be reinstalled on courts across the city.

“We were very concerned about our youth possibly catching this virus and potentially exposing their family at home,” said Mayor Sarno. “However, as the vaccine becomes more readily available and more and more of our residents become vaccinated and follow the proper public health and good hygiene measures, we are noticing a positive trend of mitigating the community spread of the virus. We are confident that these public health trends will continue and we are prepared to take the next step in our City’s phased reopening plans, to coincide with the return to in-person learning for our high schools, the City of Springfield Parks Department will also be reinstalling the basketball hoops.”

“I am confident that the combination of our public health trends of COVID-19 cases and more of our residents being vaccinated will allow us the move forward with our phased reopen plan. I want to thank our residents for their patience and understanding during this challenging time,” said Caulton-Harris.

Springfield Public Schools are also preparing to return to full time in-person learning by May 17th.