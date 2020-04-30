City of Springfield, Trinity Health team up to test homeless for Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has partnered with Trinity Health of New England to provide Covid-19 testing for the homeless population.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in partnership with the city’s Health and Human Services Office and Mercy Medical Center, which is owned by Trinity Health, all systems will be in place to begin testing homeless people for Covid-19.

“I am very thankful to Commissioner Caulton-Harris for her continued yeoman efforts and to Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer for Mercy Medical Center, and his team for once again stepping up to the plate and delivering,” Mayor Domenic Sarno stated. “Mr. Ron Willoughby, Executive Director/CEO of the Springfield Rescue Mission had reached out to Helen and I seeking testing assistance and we’re more than happy to accommodate.”

Testing will begin for the homeless population at the Springfield Rescue Mission’s Taylor Street location on Friday or Saturday.

Testing will begin next week at the Rescue Mission’s Mill Street site.