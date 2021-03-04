City of Springfield will offer lifeguard training course in April

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department announced that they will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course during April.

The course will be at Milton Bradley Elementary School located on 22 Mulberry Street and pre-registration is required because space is limited.

Participants must be at least 15 years old to register and the course will be from April 20 to April 23.

According to a news release sent to 22News, an in-pool test will be given to all participants before the first day on April 15, and based on the results of the swim test, participants who pass will continue on to the full course.

The cost for the program is $175.00 per person for city residents and $225.00 for non-city residents.

All fees must be paid by the first day of the class and those interested must pre-register by calling 413-787-6298.