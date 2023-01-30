SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Division announced that they will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course in February.

The course will be at Milton Bradley Elementary School located at 22 Mulberry Street and pre-registration is required because space is limited. Participants must be at least 15 years old to register and the course will be from February 21 through February 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost for the program is $175 per person for city residents and $225 for non-city residents.

Those interested in signing up, call the Aquatics office at 413-787-6298.