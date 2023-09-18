SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s Chief Administrative and Financial Officer TJ Plante is stepping down, the mayor’s office announced Monday.

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer (CAFO) TJ Plante has worked for the City of Springfield for 16 years. He began in 2007 as the Budget Director under the state-imposed Financial Control Board by former Governor Mitt Romney when Springfield was on the brink of bankruptcy, facing a $41 million deficit and junk bond status.

In 2007 the CAFO position was then created as part of the state legislation that returned the City of Springfield to Home Rule. In 2010, the first CAFO was appointed, Lee Erdmann. In 2012, Erdmann stepped down, and TJ Plante, who had been serving as Finance Director, was selected to work for Mayor Sarno managing the City of Springfield’s Fiscal Budget and financial health and operations.

Plante is moving on to a private sector and his last day is Friday, September 22nd. City Comptroller Patrick Burns has been selected as the acting CAFO.

Mayor Sarno states, “Bitter-sweet, TJ Plante aka ‘Mr. Scotch!’, has been one of my most dedicated and trusted Cabinet Heads. His time as part of my administration was invaluable, as he spearheaded the financial aspects for a number of my administration’s initiatives and programs. From making sure that our city had a balanced budget without the use of reserves for 9 consecutive years, to overseeing the various finances for our city projects, TJ epitomized a true public servant. He truly played an integral role in my administration’s efforts bringing our Springfield back from the brink of bankruptcy and helping to navigate the financial aspects during the various natural and man-made disasters, to the resurgence and renaissance we are now experiencing. On behalf of the City of Springfield, and from myself personally, thank you for your service to our Springfield community. We wish you continued success as you move on to this career opportunity.”

TJ Plante stated, “It has been an honor to serve the City of Springfield. I have dedicated over 16 years to helping Springfield return to its true greatness and bring us to solid financial footing. Although I am exiting public service, my wife Katie and I are committed to the City and want to see Springfield thrive. I want to thank Mayor Sarno for his support/leadership through the years, and more specifically his friendship. Together we have been through some challenging times, but always came out stronger from them.”

Acting CAFO Patrick Burns said, “I would like to thank the Mayor for giving me the opportunity to bridge the gap until a permanent Chief Administrative and Financial Officer (CAFO) is appointed. Also, I want to thank T.J. Plante for his leadership and support during his tenure as CAFO, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”