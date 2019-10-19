City of Westfield celebrates 3rd Annual Pumpkin Fest

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The City of Westfield will be hosting its 3rd Annual Pumpkin Fest on Saturday.

The event will take place in downtown Westfield at Park Square and Elm Street until 6:00 p.m.

Along Elm Street, there will be a Harvest Marketplace and Artwalk! Free pumpkins for kids to carve and decorate will also be offered. Other activities include face painting, ‘Scarecrow Trail’, and the festival’s new Trunk or Treat Boulevard.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy live performances as well as the chance to win prizes through raffles!

Please note Elm Street will be closed until 8:00 p.m.

