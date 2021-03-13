City of Westfield receives recovery grant to help local businesses

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Westfield announced that they have been awarded a $60,000 technical assistance grant to boost downtown recovery following the COVID-19 economic crisis.

The goal of the Local Rapid Recovery Planning (LRRP) program is to develop plans tailored to the unique economic challenges and impacts that the pandemic has caused in downtowns, town centers and commercial areas throughout Massachusetts.

“I am pleased that this state program is focused not just on planning but on identifying specific strategies and projects that can be accomplished quickly to help these businesses move ahead in what we hope will be a busy and healthy summer,” said Mayor Humason.

The project will begin in late March with a survey of local businesses to customize an approach that best fits Westfield.

The Local Rapid Recovery Program was offered by the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development through its Massachusetts Downtown Initiative.