City of Westfield seeks members for new committee

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield is looking for residents with a vision to serve on the Master Plan Committee.

According to a news release from Mayor Don Humason’s Office, the committee will be comprised of Westfield residents who hold a vision for the city. The committee is expected to represent a broad spectrum of backgrounds and interests.

The role of the committee will be to assist the city’s planning consultant on multi-year projects. Members can be expected to pursue public outreach and input on all long-term projects within the city.

“I am excited for the future of our city and pleased that we will have the chance to steer that future via our Master Plan Committee,” Mayor Humason said. “I would encourage any Westfield resident with a passion and an interest to come forward and apply. I am hoping to have a large pool of people to choose from for this Committee.”

Those interested in being a member of the committee are asked to send a letter of interest and your resume to the mayor’s office at City Hall, 59 Court Street, Westfield, MA 01085 or by email to Mayor.Humason@cityofwestfield.org.