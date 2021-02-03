City of Westfield to clear snow from downtown sidewalks and road sides overnight Thursday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are asked to use caution while driving through the business district of Westfield Thursday night into Friday morning as crews work to remove snow and ice.

Large snow hauling trucks and equipment will be used on Elm Street and Main Street Thursday overnight to remove snow and ice from the sidewalks and the side of the road.

The Westfield DPW will begin around 4:00 p.m. Thursday and are expected to work until 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

The city of Westfield still has a parking ban in effect until further announcements are made.