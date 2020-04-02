1  of  2
City of Westfield up to 90 confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday

Hampden County

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There are now 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Westfield.

The number of cases were posted to the city’s website at 10 a.m. The city had 81 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning.

In a news conference Wednesday, Westfield fire announced there are five positive cases in the fire department and police announced there’s one positive case within the police department.

Massachusetts now has 7,738 confirmed cases with 475 of those being in Hampden County, the most for western Massachusetts.

