City officials to discuss in-person learning safety protocols for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss in-person learning safety protocols and guidelines for the city of Springfield.

Watch live at 11 a.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick, and district administrators are scheduled to discuss the safety guidelines at 11 a.m. at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School. 22News will be live streaming the event.

Springfield’s plan for middle school is that 6th grade will come back two or three days a week starting April 5th, and 7th and 8th grade will come back two or three days a week but starting April 26th. All middle schoolers are expected to be back full-time by May 10th.

Springfield High Schools are still to be determined for the return to in-person learning.

Distribution for grab-and-go will still be available, beginning Monday, April 5 from 4:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the following locations: