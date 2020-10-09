City ordinance creates new guidelines for short term rentals in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new ordinance will change the way short term rentals operate in Springfield.

Springfield city officials passed an ordinance that will govern short term rental properties that are rented through Airbnb or other online booking agents.

The ordinance is meant to safeguard communities, like the McKnight and Forest Park neighborhoods and stop properties from turning into what opponents hotels without proper zoning or oversight.

Among the regulations, the short-term rentals must be owner occupied, registered with the city and receive an annual safety inspection.

“It’s about making sure that individuals who are operating in this way are doing so in a responsible manner and that the neighbors around them are protected,” Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman told 22News. “If done properly, it could be a very beneficial thing for our city.”

The ordinance was made with input from neighborhood residents and community organizations including the McKnight Neighborhood Council as well as Springfield homeowners who rent their properties.

The ordinance will take effect by the summer of 2021.