City ordinance promises financial support for military families in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield City Council ordinance is supported by Mayor Domenic Sarno and would ensure no negative financial impact for city employees who are being deployed for military service.

Mayor Sarno and the Springfield City Council are on the same page when it comes to helping the families of deployed military personnel who work for the city. Thursday, Sarno joined lead sponsor councilor Kateri Walsh and Council President Justin Hurst embracing the military leave ordinance.

By adopting the terms of the Brave Act, the city promises to provide financial support for families during the deployment of loved ones.

“Our military personnel that work for the city, may they be fire or police officers, when they are deployed overseas, that their families and themselves are safe and sound and it’s just the right thing to do.” Domenic Sarno, Mayor of Springfield

Specifically, the military leave ordinance provides financial stability and security for the departing servicemen and women and their families.