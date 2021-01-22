City: Piper Pond not safe to skate on

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After closely monitoring the depth of ice, city officials on Friday announced Piper Pond is unsafe to skate on. 

The West Springfield Park Recreation said the Cental Maintenance Department has been keeping a close eye on the ice depth of the pond, also known as “The Res,” since January 2. 

The pond’s current condition? It’s covered with ice, but the edges of the pond are only .5 inches, making it dangerous to skate on.  

Massachusetts guidelines on ice safety

Park officials said they will continue monitoring the pond and let residents know when it’s safe to skate on. 

