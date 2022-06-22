HOLYOKE, Mass.(WWLP) – A major project is underway in the city of Holyoke, in an effort to revitalize the Victory Theatre, and restore it to its former glory.

The 1,600-seat theatre dates back to the 1920s and has been closed since 1979. The Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts, or “MIFA,” acquired the theatre in 2009 in hopes of completely restoring and becoming a major theatre in western Massachusetts.

22News spoke with the executive director of MIFA who told us the Victory Theatre is being restored using funding from several sources, including state and federal historic tax credits.

“It’s important to know that it was built to house live theater,” said Donald Sanders. “It is actually the only remaining Broadway-style theater in the entire Connecticut River Valley, from Old Saybrook Connecticut to the way to the Canadian border. That’s why there’s such a big effort to open it. It has the number of seats which is the box-office ratio to bring in tier-I Broadway touring companies.”

Sanders added that construction could begin within the next couple of years.

