City requests gravesite decorations at Chicopee cemetery be removed by end of month

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People who have buried loved ones at a Chicopee cemetery have been asked to remove decorations from the gravesites.

The Chicopee Parks and Recreation Department has requested that families remove all decorations at Fairview Cemetery by the end of the month.

Hadley native Doug Hahn told 22News, that some people were sad that they had to remove these decorations.

“They were concerned about this, they had left some personal mementos there, and it was having an effect on them, that they were being asked to remove their mementos,” Hahn said.

The Chicopee Parks and Recreation department has requested removal of decorations by October 1, to allow for the start of the annual fall clean up.