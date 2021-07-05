Citywide bike competition to benefit Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayor of West Springfield is challenging the public to a bike competition, and it’s all for a good cause.

It’s the Summer “Suffer-fest” Bike competition. A virtual event, where you can ride your bike anywhere at any time. The competition was created last year during the pandemic to help raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield.

People who log 100 miles a week will be entered into weekly raffles for prizes.

“This is all for our local youth,” said Sarah Calabrese, the resource development director at the club. “Hopping on your bike, and getting out there and riding a few miles a day can help make a child’s entire year.”

All you need is a bike and the Strava app, which is free. And you can register for the competition online by making a donation to the club. The competition will end on July 31.