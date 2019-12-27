Citywide Kwanzaa celebration kicks off in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will be hosting a Springfield citywide Kwanzaa celebration Friday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Sarno along with the Association of Black Business and Professionals and The Black Leadership Alliance will kick off the celebration at 12:00 p.m. at UMass Center. The event will be held on the second floor of Tower Square.

Those who participate in the celebration can expect to be apart of a candle lighting ceremony that honors faith, family, community, and African American culture. Speakers, poets, singers, food, and more will be provided!