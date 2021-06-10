Class of 2021 reflects on past year, looks forward to future

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A joint celebration for the High School of Commerce and Springfield Honors Academy on Thursday evening, a moment well deserved after a challenging 15 months of learning remotely.

“It feels good, it’s relieving,” Samuel Rodriguez, said.

“I actually like going to school. It sounds weird but seeing people, communicating with people, being home all day, doing nothing but school work. That’s whack,” Justice Diaz said.

A difficult way to end high school, but now they’re moving on to the next phase in their academic career. Using this hardship to help them achieve that.

“I’m going to the University of Vermont. I’m going to have a lot of fun up there. I mean I can’t wait to graduate, it’s going to be awesome,” Shaleigh Martin said.

“I feel done, done with high school then I’m just thinking up in my head about college, just going to the next level,” James King Maurice Junior said.

Despite the pandemic, they may be more prepared than they would have been otherwise.

“Just about using my resources, as well as perseverance, like a lot of perseverance. To like making sure I’m on track,” Damanir Carrasquillo said.

“I learned to over come anything that’s thrown my way,” Arianna Garcia said.

“I cannot wait to see what the future holds for me, I’m really excited,” Simba Smith said.

There are still a few more graduations for Springfield Public School Graduations scheduled for next week.