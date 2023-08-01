SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Repairs continue this week after a fire destroyed Courniotes Hall on AIC’s campus on Thursday.

AIC President Benitez says apparently a lightning strike caused Courniotes Hall to burst into flames within just minutes. He says the fire also destroyed the second floor and water destroyed the first floor.

The hall is a life sciences building that housed some expensive equipment, according to the President of AIC. The president says the hall held the nursing program as well as classrooms and laboratory space for occupational therapy, physical therapy and public health.

“We had our simulation labs which provide our students with the opportunity of experiential learning, of simulative learning throughout their nursing career or studies. So yes, the cost inside has been very expensive to AIC,” said Benitez.

Benitez says students do not need to worry and that the school will still be up and running come this fall semester. He told 22News that students’ learning experience will not be disrupted and a plan to accommodate their learning is in the works.

While the rebuilding process may take several months, the school has found another location on campus to hold classes. Some other schools near the college offered to let AIC use some of their space for classes this fall. He says they are looking into these alternative spaces and will confirm it in the next two to three weeks.