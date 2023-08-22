SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Last month a fire caused by a lightning strike destroyed a health sciences building on AIC’s campus.

The fire may have caused lots of damage to the health sciences building but AIC’s President says that will not delay the start of the school year which begins next week.

The school has already found alternative ways to teach health science classes when school starts on Monday. President Hubert Benitez told 22News that they are making sure that students do not miss out on any learning experiences. President Hubert Benitez said that classes will still be held on AIC’s campus.

“The classroom instruction is going to take place at Amaron Hall where we have reimagined some of our classroom space. Virtual simulation instruction is going to take place in downtown Springfield with UMass Nursing School partnership,” AIC President Hubert Benitez.

The school will be offering transportation for students to get to the lab. Everything is currently cleared out of Courniotes Hall. The roof has been removed and all that’s left is the exterior of the building.

President Benitez told 22News the reconstruction of the building may take about 18-24 Months but they are still working on their three-pronged approach to fully recover.