Classic Burgers in West Springfield celebrates five years of business

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Classic Burgers in West Springfield celebrated their five year anniversary Tuesday night.

There wasn’t an open seat in the house as fans of the food and ice cream at Classic Burgers came out to help them celebrate.

The evening included a performance from an Elvis impersonator, and giveaways and a raffle for customers.

Barry Parker of Classic Burgers told 22News, “Five long years, you know, a lot of people didn’t think we would make it past the first one, but here we are five years later, and you can see we are going pretty strong. I’m looking forward to another 50.”

The owner said Classic Burgers tries to help the community that supports them, contributing to local youth sports leagues and Saint Thomas Church.