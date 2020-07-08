Classic Burgers in West Springfield holds cruise night

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Classic Burgers in West Springfield held its annual cruise night Wednesday.

The restaurant holds cruise nights on the first Tuesday of the month from May through October. The event features a car show, music, burgers, and ice cream. Many people come out to enjoy a signature classic burger and view the many classic cars on display.

22News spoke with one of the event organizers Gary Francis about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the event this summer.

“It’s been very difficult everybody’s very restless to be outside now as you can see there’s a good crowd here with clouds in the sky and threat of rain a lot of people don’t come out but they’re here tonight. And it’s really great, great to see everybody,” said Gary Francis.

The restaurant plans on holding their next cruise night in August after seeing good turnout.