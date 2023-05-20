CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Curry Honda of Chicopee is hosting a bike donation drive aimed at benefitting Pedal Thru Youth, the charity helmed by Bob the Bike Man Charland.

The second annual drive, “Clean out Your Garage” is being held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect unused bikes in the hopes they’d be able to help a child in need of one. All of the bike donations will go right to Pedal Thru Youth who will then give them to kids and families in need.

Fat Cat City will have a food truck available offering their signature burgers, mac & cheese bowls, hot dogs, and more.

Curry Honda is located at 767 Memorial Drive in Chicopee.