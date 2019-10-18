Clean up continues in East Longmeadow following Wednesdays storm

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)- Several front yards of western Massachusetts homes were filled with fallen leaves and trees following Wednesday night’s storm.

One East Longmeadow woman said she was surprised to see several tree-size branches in her daughter’s driveway when she went to pick up her grandkids Thursday morning.

“There were wires down which is insane, and when I pulled up here to pick the kids up I was shocked to see how bad it really was,” Peggy Sanders-Ames said.

The power outages have decreased significantly since Wednesday night’s storm, residents in East Longmeadow said they are impressed with how fast the cleanup has taken place.

“I applaud everyone out there who has been working to get everything restored and get the power back on, I expected it to be off longer. My daughter called this morning and said it was back on, I’m impressed.”

Power has been restored to almost all East Longmeadow residents.