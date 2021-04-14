Clean-up efforts begins at Camp Weber in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major clean-up effort is underway in West Springfield, in preparation for the reopening of a popular summer camp program.

Employees from Eastman Chemical Company in Indian Orchard are taking part in a two-day clean-up at the YMCA of Greater Springfield’s Camp Weber. The camp has been closed since the start of the pandemic, and volunteers hope this project will go a long way in welcoming campers back this summer.

“We’ve been helping paint some of their critical buildings, their pool house, their snack bar, we helped clean up their basketball court,” said HR Manager Karoline Butler of Eastman Chemical Company. “And any repair work that they need to be ready for the summer for their students.”

Camp Weber is made up of 75 acres of woodland in West Springfield, and provides camp programs for children in 14 cities and towns served by the YMCA of Greater Springfield.