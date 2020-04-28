Cleaning company in Westfield gives 500 bottles of disinfectant to the community

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield cleaning company wanted to help people in need by giving away disinfectant to the community Tuesday.

Co-owner of Sweepin it Clean in Westfield, Katie Hillard, held a “Disinfecting Spray Day” where drivers pulled up in the Westwood parking lot and received free commercial-grade disinfectant.

The company practiced social distancing and safely distributed the disinfectant to residents while wearing masks and gloves. The only catch was Hillard asked residents to BYOB, bring their own bottle, to fill up for free.

“We have so much of this, it’s just in our storage room just sitting there and one of the things the community is lacking is disinfectant. It’s just a way for us to give back. I think we all have to come together and take care of each other during these difficult times,” Hillard told 22News.

Hillard said they had enough disinfectant to give away 500 bottles.