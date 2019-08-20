Cleanup continues in Longmeadow following Monday’s powerful storms

Breaking News
Photos: Longmeadow Fire Department

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Power has been restored and clean up continues in Longmeadow after severe thunderstorms caused damage in several areas of town Monday afternoon. 

According to the Longmeadow Fire Department, all power in town was restored Tuesday morning. Six work orders were put in for houses that had been disconnected to facilitate tree removal on private property. 

  • Photo: Longmeadow Fire Department
  • Photo: Longmeadow Fire Department

The town experienced strong winds and tree damage during Monday’s severe weather. The storm hit around 2:23 p.m., bringing trees down from Route 91 (West Border) to Laurel Street (East Border) to Forest Glen (North Border) to Williams Street (South Border)

The town’s DPW is currently focusing on cleanup from tree belt trees only and will be unable to assist in the removal of trees or debris that fell on private property. Residents are advised to seek removal and disposal independently or by way of a contractor. 

Recycling and Yard Waste Center schedule:  

  • Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.  
  • Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.  

(The center will accept brush from residents without a sticker through September 1.) 

  • Photo: Longmeadow Fire Department
  • Photo: Longmeadow Fire Department

If you see debris that is causing a public safety hazard, please contact the Longmeadow Police Department at (413) 567-3311. You can also call the town’s DPW for further information on debris collection at (413) 567-3400

Drivers are urged to slow down for work zones and to keep the following safety tips in mind: 

  • Stay away from downed utility wires 
  • Always assume a downed power line is live 
  • Use generators and grills outside because their fumes contain carbon monoxide 
  • Make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working as it is a silent, odorless killer 
  • Use flashlights instead of candles 

