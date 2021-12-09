Clear snow off top of your vehicle or face fines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You probably needed extra time to clear off your car Thursday morning after the snow we had Wednesday night. If you don’t get the snow and ice off your car, you could end up having to pay a fine.

Snow fell across western Massachusetts Wednesday night and that left a coating of snow on people’s cars. It’s important to get that snow off your car before you drive off. Snow and ice that comes off a car or truck can obscure your vision and could crack or even smash your windshield.

Springfield resident Robin Pulliam told 22News, “I live on a Main Street and I see people going by and it’s flying off the cars all the time, yeah.”

Massachusetts does not have a law, like some other states do, that requires you to remove snow from your car, the exception is the Mass Pike where you can be fined $100. You can however be fined $40 for impeded operation and you can be fined $200 for having an unsecured load.

You can also be held responsible if the snow and ice from your car causes an accident. It’s always good to get that snow off your car so that it doesn’t freeze solid when temperatures drop down below freezing.