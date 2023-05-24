SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With Memorial Day weekend being one of the most busiest weekends on the roads, the Springfield Police Department is reminding drivers to buckle up.

Springfield Police will be continuing ‘Click It or Ticket’ patrols through the month of May to remind drivers and passengers of the life-saving benefits of wearing your seat belt. In Massachusetts, it is required that everyone in the vehicle wears a seat belt or be properly restrained if it is a child.

Officers are using these patrols to educate drivers but a typical traffic stop for a violation and not wearing a seat belt can result in a $25 fine. Drivers can also receive a citation for anyone under the age of 13 not wearing a seat belt.

“The goal of this campaign is to enforce the law, but also educate our drivers about the importance of wearing a seat belt and having a child in a car seat,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood. “Seat belts are proven to save lives. Unfortunately, the lack of seat belt usage is seen far too often when investigating serious or fatal crashes.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2021 11,813 passengers in vehicles were killed in crashes where they were not wearing seat belts. Adults ages 18 through 34 were the highest percentage of those killed while unbuckled.

The patrols are funded through a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research (OGR).