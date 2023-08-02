SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Edward Markey is holding a news conference in Springfield to announce new legislation, Green New Deal for Health.

The legislation authorizes $130 billion to support community health centers in response to climate change by improving sustainability and supporting patients, providers, and communities.

Senator Markey will make the announcement on green hospitals at the Chestnut Surgery Center at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield beginning at 11 a.m. The new legislation is focused on ensuring hospitals will remain open and resilient before, during, and after extreme weather events.

Senator Markey is the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Subcommittee on Primary Health and Retirement Security and chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety.

“The American health care system is broken–from the exorbitant medical bills and outlandish insurance premiums, to maxed out emergency rooms and shuttering hospitals. With climate disasters on the rise, the health and safety of frontline environmental justice communities is more precarious than ever,” said Senator Markey. “We urgently need to invest in a more sustainable system, one that is resilient to the impacts of climate change, supports its workers, and doesn’t rely on fossil fuels. We can’t have a health care system that makes us sicker while health care providers work to make us well.”

According to the news release in April, the following information was provided by Senator Markey’s office.

The Green New Deal for Health boldly reimagines a health care system that is prepared and empowered to protect the health and well-being of our workers, our communities, and our planet:

To foster health care access, the Green New Deal for Health would invest $130 billion over five years in community health centers through the Community Health Center Fund.

To prioritize climate resiliency and mitigation in our nation’s health care sector, the Green New Deal for Health would revive the landmark New Deal-era Hill-Burton program by authorizing $100 billion in federal grants to be awarded to public and nonprofit medical facilities seeking to improve their climate resilience and disaster mitigation efforts. This measure would ensure people have uninterrupted access to care, including in the wake of climate disasters and extreme weather events, while guaranteeing workers are paid a prevailing wage and facilities are equipped to meet their obligation to serve neighboring communities.

The Green New Deal for Health would further require hospitals that receive Medicare payments to notify the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) at least 180 days prior to a full hospital closure or the discontinuation of its services to ensure frontline communities are not stranded in health deserts and left without adequate care facilities.

The legislation directs HHS to establish a task force to develop policies and procedures for the mandatory public disclosure of emissions and climate risk of FDA-approved drugs, devices, and biologics in an effort to establish a transparent, resilient, and green medical supply chain.

The Green New Deal for Health invests in the backbone of our health care system—the workers who make high-quality health care possible—by directing federal dollars toward climate and health education, building a robust community health workforce, prioritizing grants to facilities that collectively bargain with their workers, and providing hazard pay to the workers who show up to care for us after a crisis.