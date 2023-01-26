SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Clint Screechwood, a one-eyed screech owl from The Zoo at Forest Park, has been selected as one of the finalists for the Superb Owl Award this year.

The award is a contest run by BonusFinder.com which was inspired by the spike in accidental internet searches for “superb owl” that happens every year when people mean to search for “Super Bowl.”

Clint Screechwood is one of three eastern screech owls at The Zoo in Forest Park that arrived during the winter of 2020. He and his two companions, Hooma Thurman and Jean-Clawed Van Damme, all have vision impairments that prevent them from living in the wild.

“We love showcasing the very special animals that call our Zoo their home,” said Sarah Tsitso, executive director of The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center. “Clint Screechwood epitomizes the important work we do here – caring for animals that would not survive on their own in the wild. Of course, we believe Clint is absolutely a ‘Superb Owl.’ Now, all we need is for the public to get out and vote for him.”

Screechwood has made it to the final two out of 16 owls that will compete for the Superb Owl Awards. If he wins the award, the zoo will be awarded $5,000 and one lucky voter will be awarded $1,000. You can find out how to vote for Screechwood in the next round on the Forest Park zoo’s website. The final round begins Thursday and runs through Tuesday. The winning owl will be announced on February 1st.

The Zoo in Forest Park works with wildlife rehabilitators from across the country to provide permanent homes to animals that can not survive in the wild on their own due to injuries, illness or permanent disabilities.