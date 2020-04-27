Closures of large meat processing plants affecting local delis

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are major concerns in the country over the food supply as more meat and plant processing plants suspend operations due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Local grocery stores and deli’s are already feeling the effects of this. Many are in short supply and are finding other means to get what they need.

Thousands of employees at meat and plant packaging plants have been infected by the coronavirus. It has caused the three biggest pork plants in the country to shut down indefinitely.

Bernat’s Polish Deli in Chicopee told 22News its harder than ever to find the products they need.

“I’ve been seeing this happen for weeks now where different plants are shutting down, meat ones, plant ones, seafood ones. It’s widespread all over the country. We need those raw materials to make the kielbasa, the hams,” said Bernat’s owner Gregory Bernat.

Bernat said he’s been going to at least three different distributors to get food orders and they still can’t find everything they need. Right now, they’re out of several meats including Canadian bacon.

Bernat told 22News the costs of purchasing meat products is skyrocketing, and he thinks he’ll have to increase their prices to stay in business.