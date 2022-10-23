WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After a family lost their house and belongings in a house fire on October 12, there is a clothing drive for the Chappel family on Sunday.

Fire crews arrived within three minutes of the call and found the home completely on fire with the wind making the fire spread rapidly. Chief Pease of the Ludlow Fire Department said the home is a total loss and the American Red Cross is assisting the family of the house.

Photo courtesy of Heather Chappel

There is now a clothing drive for the residents of the house, according to a flyer sent to 22News from Heather Chappel. The clothing drive will be on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 2535 Boston Road in Wilbraham.

The clothes and sizes needed are:

Aubrielle

Large T-Shirts and Sweats

Medium bottoms

8 1/2 Shoes

Large Jackets and Sweatshirts

Favorite colors are pink, red, and blue

Jake

Men’s large T-Shirts and Sweats

32 x 30 jeans

size 11 shoes

Large Jackets and Sweatshirts

Favorite colors are blue and yellow

Heather

T-Shirt style- medium or button down- small

Bottoms size 6

8-81/2 Shoes

Medium Jackets and Sweatshirts

Favorite colors are all of them

Chip