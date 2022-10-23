WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After a family lost their house and belongings in a house fire on October 12, there is a clothing drive for the Chappel family on Sunday.
Fire crews arrived within three minutes of the call and found the home completely on fire with the wind making the fire spread rapidly. Chief Pease of the Ludlow Fire Department said the home is a total loss and the American Red Cross is assisting the family of the house.
There is now a clothing drive for the residents of the house, according to a flyer sent to 22News from Heather Chappel. The clothing drive will be on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 2535 Boston Road in Wilbraham.
The clothes and sizes needed are:
Aubrielle
- Large T-Shirts and Sweats
- Medium bottoms
- 8 1/2 Shoes
- Large Jackets and Sweatshirts
- Favorite colors are pink, red, and blue
Jake
- Men’s large T-Shirts and Sweats
- 32 x 30 jeans
- size 11 shoes
- Large Jackets and Sweatshirts
- Favorite colors are blue and yellow
Heather
- T-Shirt style- medium or button down- small
- Bottoms size 6
- 8-81/2 Shoes
- Medium Jackets and Sweatshirts
- Favorite colors are all of them
Chip
- T-Shirt style- large or button down- large
- 33 x 30 bottoms
- Size 11 shoes
- Large Jackets and Sweatshirts
- Favorite colors of a typical man