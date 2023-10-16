SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After 55 years, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield officially closed its doors on July 15th forcing nearly 30 businesses to move.

Charlene’s Boutique, a minority and woman-owned business, is a retail clothing store named after its owner, Charlene M Naylor. It has been in business for over 14 years and offers in-store and online shopping that sells fine women’s clothing and accessories, including special occasion wear and Sunday church clothes.

The boutique moved from the Eastfield Mall to the Upper Hill neighborhood located at 180 Eastern Ave in Springfield. They held their grand opening on September 2nd.

On Friday, October 13th Mayor Sarno visited Charlene’s Boutique at its new location to highlight the successful funding of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) this small business received. In February they were awarded $35,000 in ARPA funding and $22,000 in CDBG funding as part of their Eastfield Mall relocation efforts.

Mayor Sarno states, “What a beautiful store with some amazing and elegant dresses and accessories. Congratulations to Charlene, Bishop Naylor and their daughter Charlene on operating a successful and family-owned business. I want to encourage everyone to come down and check out the many stylish dresses and apparel they have on display.”

Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

“I am proud of my administration’s efforts to commit our local allotment of ARPA funding directly into our community and to small businesses that were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Charlene’s Boutique is a successful minority and woman owned small business that’s been operating for over 16 years. They feature women’s clothing, accessories and personal styling, and just opened the doors at their new location on Eastern Ave. thanks in part to the $35,000 in ARPA funding and $22,000 in CDBG funding. Congratulations to the Naylor’s on opening your new location. I wish you nothing but the best and continued success.”

Onyx Springfield Crossing has begun demolition of the property at 16-55 Boston Road. They plan to build a mixed-use commercial and retail hub sometime in the coming years.