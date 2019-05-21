Club Aquarius’ owner frustrated with Mayor Sarno for wanting to shut down night club

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Club Aquarius Owner Freddy Venegas is fighting to keep his business open, after a stabbing near the night club Sunday morning.

Springfield Police said officers broke up a fight and found a stabbing victim around 2 a.m., at the 1200 block of State Street. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said this incident shows the club can’t control their own establishment and he’s calling for a license revocation hearing. The stabbing victim was a patron of Club Aquarius.

“They’re the only establishment open, there is nothing that is even close in that area that is open, and even the owner admits the individual came from his club,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

“I feel it is unfair and unjustified and I get it, I understand we are responsible for our patrons, but the way things went down that night I wish the reports that night were different,” said Vanegas. “The reports came out, fight at Club Aquarius and stabbing at Club Aquarius and that really bothered me. “There is violence everywhere in the city, something has to be done, but closing an establishment that has been here for 28 years is not the answer. No way.”

The club’s owner Freddy Vanegas doesn’t understand why Mayor Sarno wants to shut down his business. He said the stabbing took place on State Street, but of the clubs properly. And he said they have surveillance video to prove it.

Venegas showed 22News the video their cameras captured just after they had closed for the night. It shows the victim being escorted by a police officer on State Street.

Springfield Police detectives have not yet made any arrests.

The victim is expected to survive. Mayor Sarno told 22News he has no further comment at this time.



Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.